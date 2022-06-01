Xi stresses efforts to promote children's healthy, all-round development

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed efforts to promote the healthy and all-round development of children and extended festive greetings to children across the country ahead of the International Children's Day which falls on June 1.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the China National Children's Center over the 40th anniversary of its founding.

Xi highlighted in his letter the center's 40-year efforts in serving the children and its contribution to cultivating talents for the Party and the country.

Xi expressed his hope that the center will serve as the guide and guardian for the children and wholeheartedly promote their healthy and all-round development.

Founded in 1982, the center is a national after-school education and research facility for children's development.