China's new configuration AG600 large amphibious aircraft makes maiden flight

A full-state new-configuration model of China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft conducts the maiden flight in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, on May 31, 2022. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A full-state new-configuration model of China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft conducted a successful maiden flight on Tuesday, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

This new-configuration AG600 amphibious aircraft took off from the Zhuhai Jinwan Airport in south China's Guangdong Province at 10:55 a.m., and then safely landed at the airport after a 20-minute flight, said the AVIC, the country's leading plane-maker.

During the maiden flight, it also conducted multiple flight test missions, including constant speed climbing, reducing speed in level flight and a simulated go-around.

AG600 aircraft remained in good condition throughout the flight, with the control system operating well and all systems working stably, said the developer.

The successful maiden flight of the full-state new-configuration model marked a new phase for the AG600 project and a major breakthrough in developing the firefighting functional model of the large amphibious aircraft, said the AVIC.

This new configuration AG600 aircraft is specially developed to serve firefighting missions, with a maximum take-off weight of 60 tonnes and maximum water-storage capacity of up to 12 tonnes. It fills China's need for a large firefighting aircraft, the AVIC added.

It is installed with a pressure cabin, fly-by-wire flight control system, integrated avionics system, and systems for its future firefighting missions.

Compared with the previous model of AG600, the new firefighting-configuration AG600 aircraft boasts higher performance, larger water-dropping capacity and longer range, said the developer.

