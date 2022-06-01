CHINA
Military health service troops leave Shanghai after completing epidemic prevention tasks
China Military Online
Li Jiayaao
2022-06-01 09:48:02
SHANGHAI, June 1 -- China’s military health service troops have completed the mission of pandemic prevention and control in Shanghai recently and started to pull back from the city successively.
