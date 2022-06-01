CHINATop Stories

Military health service troops leave Shanghai after completing epidemic prevention tasks

Source
China Military Online
Editor
Li Jiayaao
Time
2022-06-01 09:48:02
SHANGHAI, June 1 -- China’s military health service troops have completed the mission of pandemic prevention and control in Shanghai recently and started to pull back from the city successively.

Related News

We Recommend

Most Viewed

Photos

Special reports

Continue...