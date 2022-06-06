Defense spokesperson: Canadian military aircraft's provocations endangers China's national security

BEIJING, June 6 -- "Recently, Canadian military aircraft have stepped up close-in reconnaissance and provocations against China under the pretext of implementing the United Nations Security Council Resolutions", said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, on June 6, 2022, when asked by the press to comment on Canadian Defense Ministry’s statement on the recent encounters between military aircraft of the two countries.

According to the reporter, the Canadian Defense Ministry recently issued a statement saying that Chinese military aircraft have repeatedly "buzzed" Canadian military aircraft flying in a UN-sanctioned mission imposed against the DPRK in international airspace, and called the behaviour of the Chinese side "unprofessional" and "risky".

"Recently, Canadian military aircraft have stepped up close-in reconnaissance and provocations against China under the pretext of implementing the United Nations Security Council Resolutions," said Wu. He pointed out that Canadian military aircraft's behaviour has jeopardized China's national security and endangered the safety of front-line personnel of both sides, and the Chinese side is firmly opposed to it.

In response to the Canadian military aircraft’s provocative acts and unfriendly and unprofessional operations, the Chinese military took reasonable, effective, safe and professional actions in time, and meanwhile, China has made solemn representations to the Canadian side through diplomatic channels, Wu said.

Wu ended his comment by stressing that the Chinese military urged that the Canadian side should acknowledge the seriousness of the situation, strictly discipline its front-line troops and must not conduct any risky and provocative acts, otherwise, should bear all serious consequences arising therefrom.