PLA expedites construction of new military energy support system

BEIJING,June 7 -- Developing and using new energy is an important step taken by the Chinese military to carry out the new strategy of energy security initiated by President Xi Jinping and to achieve the goal of peak carbon dioxide emissions and carbon neutrality. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the PLA, resolutely following President Xi's instructions, has taken faster steps to build a secure, efficient, and sustainable modern military energy system evidenced by strongly promoting the use of new energies such as solar power, wind power, ocean energy, and hydrogen energy for military purposes, and has achieved positive results in reinforcing energy support capability and overcoming bottlenecks in the war-preparedness energy support.

PLA makes notable achievements in new energy application

Considering that border defense troops stationed on the plateau and islands still have difficulty accessing stable electricity, as the result of joint efforts between the CMC Logistics Support Department and National Energy Administration, about 500 border and coastal defense troop units have access to the State Grid. For the border and coastal defense companies and sentry posts stationed in the plateau and alpine regions and on remote islands, off-grid wind photovoltaic and diesel hybrid power generation systems are built to gradually achieve the goal of all-weather reliable electricity supply.

Moreover, to boost the construction of green and low-carbon military camps, and enhance the security, reliability, quality, and efficiency of energy guarantee for the troops, based on local energy resource endowments, application of new energy sources such as solar power, wind power, biomass energy, and geothermal energy have been developed to renovate heating facilities to be clean energy compatible.

Prospects of military energy development for the 14th Five-Year Plan period

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, the PLA will firmly take combat effectiveness as the criterion in the military energy construction; strongly promote the establishment of a modern military energy support system featuring diversified development, innovation-driven, economical and efficient with unique characteristics of the Chinese military.

The PLA will fortify the overall security of military energy, accelerate the use of new energies in new types of weapons and equipment, new forms of combat forces and important military facilities, and create new modes of energy support for combats.

The PLA will continuously advance the construction of major new energy projects; guarantee energy supply for troops stationed in remote and harsh regions by having access to the State Grid and using new energy sources.

The PLA will improve and perfect the military energy standards, and carry out pilot and demonstration projects for the comprehensive use of new energies and smart energy, push forward the construction of field energy support systems, so as to speed up the pace of realizing the military energy support capacity compatible with modern armed forces.