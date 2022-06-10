China urges US to revoke arms sales to Taiwan: Defense spokesperson

BEIJING, June 10 -- China strongly condemned and resolutely opposed the US government’s latest approval of 120 million dollars arms sale to the Taiwan region. "The US has seriously violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué by selling weapons and providing military technical support to China’s Taiwan region," said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, on June 9, 2022.

The spokesperson made the above remarks when being asked to comment on the US government’s approval of a new arms sales plan on June 8 to provide Taiwan with warship parts and related technical support worth 120 million dollars.

The spokesperson stated that the US arms sales to China's Taiwan region have grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, seriously undermined China's national sovereignty and security interests, and gravely sabotaged peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, and China must be and will be reunited ,” The spokesperson said, adding that the US side should immediately revoke the above-mentioned arms sales plan, stop selling weapons to Taiwan, cut its military ties with Taiwan and stop sending wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, so as to avoid causing further damage to the relations between the two countries and two militaries.

The spokesperson also sternly warned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities and certain external forces that seeking foreign support to gain “Taiwan independence” is a dead end, and the scheme to use Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail . The Chinese PLA will take firm and strong measures to thwart any form of interference by external forces and separatist attempts for "Taiwan independence", and resolutely defend China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he stressed.