Senior military officers of China, Pakistan advocate more coordination and cooperation

Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) General Zhang Youxia (R) meets with the visiting the Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) in Qingdao, capital city of East China's Shandong province, on June 12, 2022. (Photo by Fu Yu)

QINGDAO, June 12 -- Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) General Zhang Youxia met with the visiting the Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Qingdao, capital city of east China's Shandong province, on the morning of June 12, 2022.

General Zhang said that in face of the changes unseen in a century and the global pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI), which provide China's solutions to promote the establishment of a more equitable and reasonable global governance system.

"China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners," said General Zhang, noting that over the years, both sides have kept close coordination and firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests.

China is willing to strengthen communication, reinforce cooperation, deepen pragmatic exchanges with Pakistan, and properly deal with the complicated factors in regional situation, so as to push the mil-to-mil relations for further development, General Zhang added.

General Bajwa remarked that Pakistan-China friendship is unbreakable and rock-solid. Pakistan will stand firmly with China at any time, no matter how the international and regional situation changes.

He stressed that Pakistan is ready to enhance dialogue and coordination with the Chinese military, carry out mutually beneficial cooperation, crack down on the terrorist forces, strive to improve the capabilities of both sides in dealing with various security challenges, safeguard the common interests of two countries, and make contributions to regional peace.

In the meeting, both sides strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the shuttle van of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi in Pakistan, and stressed that any attempt to undermine China-Pakistan friendship is doomed to fail.

