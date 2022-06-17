President Xi to host 14th BRICS Summit

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the 14th BRICS Summit in Beijing on June 23, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced here Friday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying said the Summit will be held in virtual format under the theme of "Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development."

Hua said President Xi will host the High-level Dialogue on Global Development in Beijing on June 24. The Dialogue will be held in virtual format under the theme of "Foster a Global Development Partnership for the New Era to Jointly Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," and BRICS leaders and leaders of relevant emerging markets and developing countries will attend the event.

President Xi will attend the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in virtual format and deliver a keynote speech on June 22, Hua said.