Hongkong Post to issue stamps to commemorate 25th anniversary of HKSAR's establishment

HONG KONG, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Hongkong Post announced on Friday that two sets of commemorative stamps, including one on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), will be released for sale on July 1.

The set of commemorative stamps on the theme of "The 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region" will be issued in four denominations, a souvenir sheet and other philatelic products, according to an official press release.

The commemorative stamps highlight the practice of the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong, the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong and the improvement to the electoral system.

The stamps also feature the cultivation of a sense of national identity in students and Hong Kong's proactive integration into the national development, which will herald huge opportunities for young people and businesses in the decades ahead.

Since the stationing of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison in the HKSAR in 1997, the PLA Hong Kong Garrison has always been an important cornerstone for maintaining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

Hongkong Post will issue a stamp sheetlet on the theme of "The 25th Anniversary of the Stationing of the Chinese People's Liberation Army in Hong Kong" to mark this special occasion.

Picture shows the stamp sheetlet and the special postmark of the commemorative stamps on "The 25th Anniversary of the Stationing of the Chinese People's Liberation Army in Hong Kong". Hongkong Post will issue commemorative stamps on "The 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region" and "The 25th Anniversary of the Stationing of the Chinese People's Liberation Army in Hong Kong" on July 1. (Xinhua)