President Xi arrives in Hong Kong for anniversary celebrations

HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hong Kong by train on Thursday afternoon.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will attend a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on July 1.

Xi will also inspect the HKSAR.

Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan were greeted by HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her husband Lam Siu-por at the West Kowloon high-speed rail station.

Hundreds of Hong Kong young people and members of the public waved flags and flowers at the welcome ceremony featuring the performance by the Hong Kong Police Band and lion dancing.

Xi congratulated the Hong Kong compatriots and extended his best wishes on the occasion marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

Xi said he has been all along concerned about and caring for Hong Kong. "My heart and the central government's heart are always with the Hong Kong compatriots."

Over a period of time, Hong Kong had withstood a series of grave tests and overcome a series of risks and challenges. Hong Kong has since emerged stronger and shown great vigor, Xi said.

Facts have proven the great vitality of "one country, two systems," which guarantees Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability and ensures the well-being of the Hong Kong compatriots, Xi said.

Xi stressed that as long as "one country, two systems" is upheld unswervingly, Hong Kong will surely have an even brighter future and make new, greater contributions to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Leung Chun-ying and the incoming sixth-term Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee also attended the welcome ceremony.