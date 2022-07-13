China, Pakistan maritime drill concludes

Photo taken on July 12, 2022 shows a maritime drill held by navies of China and Pakistan. Navies of China and Pakistan concluded a four-day joint maritime exercise codenamed Sea Guardians-2 on Wednesday. (Photo by Geng Haipeng/Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Navies of China and Pakistan concluded a four-day joint maritime exercise codenamed Sea Guardians-2 on Wednesday.

Operation planning, professional expertise exchanges, and cultural and sports competitions took place during the maneuvers.

The two navies also held drills including attacking at maritime targets, anti-submarine operations, and anti-aircraft and anti-missile operations.

The joint exercise aims to enhance defense cooperation, exchange expertise and experience, deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries and militaries, and promote the development of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

