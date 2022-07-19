China Coast Guard ships to carry out fishery law enforcement patrol in North Pacific Ocean

The CCG ship Changshan departs from Qingdao, a port city in east China’s Shandong province on July 18, 2022.

QINGDAO, July 19 -- Two coast guard ships, the Changshan and the Shicheng dispatched by the China Coast Guard (CCG), set sail on Monday morning from Qingdao, a port city in east China’s Shandong province, to carry out a 45-day annual fisheries law enforcement patrol mission on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean.

It is learnt that the CCG dispatches two ships to carry out such a mission on a yearly basis. This year's cruise marks the seventh fishery law enforcement patrol organized by the CCG, and also the third since the CCG was authorized the right to board and inspect fishing vessels in the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean.

The high seas fisheries law enforcement patrol in the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean serves as a concrete measure of China to actively fulfill its international obligations. As a member state of the Convention on the Conservation and Management of High Seas Fisheries Resources in the North Pacific Ocean, China has in recent years dispatched its coast guards to cooperate with many countries and regions to crack down on IUU (illegal, unreported and unregulated) fishing, playing an important role in maintaining the order of high seas fisheries production and promoting the sustainable development of fisheries resources.

