Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian's remarks on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

On August 2, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region. The Chinese side strongly condemns and firmly opposes this visit.

Despite the Chinese side's repeated warnings of the serious consequences this visit would cause, Pelosi insisted on making the wrong move, maliciously provoking and creating the crisis, which seriously violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués, seriously eroded the political foundation of China-US relations, and seriously undermined China-US state-to-state and military-to-military relations.

This act of the US side has sent a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for "Taiwan independence", and further escalated tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

The DPP authorities have solicited foreign support, colluded with external forces to stir up troubles and been bent on inviting Pelosi to visit Taiwan. Such acts are very dangerous and will inevitably lead to serious consequences.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will take a series of targeted military operations in response to resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart the interference by external forces and the separatist schemes for "Taiwan independence".