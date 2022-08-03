Railway passenger stations nationwide offer lawful priority treatment to military personnel

By Sun Xingwei and Li Shengchao

BEIJING, Aug. 2 -- More than 2,600 railway passenger stations across China have implemented the practice of offering priority treatment for military personnel according to law in their travels, according to the transportation and delivery bureau of the Logistic Support Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC).

In 2017, the China Railway and the Logistic Support Department under the CMC made a joint decision on giving priority to military personnel according to law in the national railway system from August 1 that year. Over the past five years, related policies have been fully implemented at all railway passenger stations across China. Now, each station has set priority ticket windows, opened priority security and ticket checking lanes and established special waiting areas for military personnel.

At the same time, in the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta regions, the subway has been included in the transportation and delivery support network of recruits, realizing the seamless connection of subway and the high-speed rail, and significantly enhancing the effectiveness of troops delivery.