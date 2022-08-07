PLA Eastern Theater Command continues joint exercises around Taiwan

Soldiers of the navy of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct operations during joint combat exercises and training around the Taiwan Island, Aug. 6, 2022. The Command continued its joint combat exercises and training as scheduled on Saturday in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island. The Command tested its capabilities for striking targets on land and sea with the support of an integrated military system. (Photo by Xu Chen/Xinhua)

NANJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) continued its joint combat exercises and training as scheduled on Saturday in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island.

The exercises took place in the waters and airspace off the northern, southwestern and eastern coasts of the island.

The Command tested its capabilities for striking targets on land and sea with the support of an integrated military system.

The Command's navy deployed warships in offense and defense drills with ground-to-ship missile units engaging in stimulated assaults aimed at major maritime targets and naval aviation units engaging in combat training.

The Command's navy and air force units also cooperated in reconnaissance and assault exercises.

A warship of the navy of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducts operations during joint combat exercises and training around the Taiwan Island, Aug. 6, 2022. The Command continued its joint combat exercises and training as scheduled on Saturday in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island. The Command tested its capabilities for striking targets on land and sea with the support of an integrated military system. (Photo by Lin Jian/Xinhua)