CHINA

PLA Eastern Theater Command wraps up joint military operations around Taiwan Island, all tasks fulfilled successfully

Source
China Military Online
Editor
Li Wei
Time
2022-08-10 18:51:28

BEIJING, Aug. 10 -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has recently carried out a series of joint military operations involving troops of multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace off the Taiwan Island, with all tasks accomplished and the troops' combat capabilities in integrated joint operations effectively verified, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), in a written statement released on Wednesday.

He also stated that the troops under the PLA Eastern Theater Command will pay close attention to the evolution of situations across the Taiwan Strait, continue to carry out military training for war preparedness, organize normalized combat-readiness security patrol in the Taiwan Strait, resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

 

