Xi replies to letter from grassroots heroes

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday replied to a letter from Li Peisheng and Hu Xiaochun, grassroots heroes working at the Huangshan Mountain Scenic Area in east China's Anhui Province, expressing expectations that they will continue their exemplary work.

In his letter, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, hailed Li and Hu's longtime and dedicated efforts in keeping the mountain clean and tending the Guest-Greeting Pine.

China has been awarding grassroots heroes as "Good Samaritans of China" since 2008. Li and Hu made to the list of awardees in 2012 and 2021, respectively.

Li and Hu recently wrote a letter to Xi, in which they expressed their resolve to make contributions to protecting the beautiful Huangshan Mountain and building a beautiful China.

In his reply letter, Xi emphasized that the most notable aspect of "Good Samaritans of China" is that they accomplish extraordinary achievements in ordinary work.

Xi said that he expects them to lead by example as role models, extol the true, the good and the beautiful, spread positive energy, and inspire more people around them to strive for excellence.

Xi expressed hopes that they will further promote the socialist core values, strive to be good citizens in society, good workers at the workplace and good members of families, and contribute to realizing China's national rejuvenation.