Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian remarks on US senator's visit to Taiwan

BEIJING, Aug. 15 -- Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, made remarks Monday on the United States Senator Ed Markey's visit to Taiwan. The following is the full text of the remarks:

On August 14, the US Senator Ed Markey and his entourage visited China's Taiwan region, which has brazenly violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués, infringed China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and sent erroneous signals to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, fully revealed that the US is the true spoiler and saboteur of peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits. In response, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has organized joint combat-readiness security patrol and combat drills involving troops of multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island, which represents the strong hit back and solemn deterrent against the collusion and provocations of the US and the Taiwan authorities.

Taiwan is part of China, and Taiwan question does not brook any external interference. We sternly warn the US side and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities that to contain China with Taiwan is doomed to fail, and to solicit the US for independence is bound to bring self-destruction. Any scheme and behavior of going against the historical trend, breaching the commitment of all Chinese people and obstructing China’s process of national reunification will certainly end in failure. The Chinese PLA continues the military training for war-preparedness to firmly safeguard China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and resolutely smash any form of the "Taiwan independence" separatist schemes and interference attempts by external forces.