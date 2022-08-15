Xi's article on new development philosophy to be published

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping on applying the new development philosophy will be published on Tuesday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 16th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article states that, as a theoretical system, the new development philosophy addresses a series of theoretical and practical issues regarding the goals, drivers, methods and approaches of development, and delineates the major political issues with regard to the Party's political stance and values on development as well as development model and path.

It stresses the importance of fully and faithfully grasping the new development philosophy, and applying it to all areas throughout the process of economic and social development.

It is imperative to implement the people-centered philosophy of development, the article says, adding that greater weight should be given to promoting common prosperity for all.

Noting that common prosperity is an important goal of socialist modernization, the article says that the people's aspirations for a better life should be regarded as both the starting point and ultimate goal of development.

It is necessary to push ahead with comprehensive reform under the guidance of the new development philosophy, and at the same time provide institutional guarantee for fully and faithfully implementing the new development philosophy through deepening reform, said the article.

It calls for efforts to give full consideration to both domestic and international imperatives, coordinate the COVID-19 response with economic and social development, and place equal emphasis on development and security.

It also stresses that applying the new development philosophy in full, in the right way, and in all fields of endeavor is not only necessitated by the economic and social development but also an important political requirement.