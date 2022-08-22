China enters semi-final in tank biathlon in int'l army games

The Chinese team takes part in the tank biathlon of the International Army Games 2022 at the Alabino training ground in the Moscow region, Russia, Aug. 21, 2022. The tank biathlon's singles at the ongoing International Army Games 2022 concluded in a Moscow suburb on Sunday, with the Chinese team entering the semi-finals. The Chinese team ranked second in terms of overall performance after finishing all the singles. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

MOSCOW, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- The tank biathlon's singles at the ongoing International Army Games 2022 concluded in a Moscow suburb on Sunday, with the Chinese team entering the semi-finals.

The Chinese team ranked second in terms of overall performance after finishing all the singles at the Alabino training ground in the Moscow region.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday. The final competition and closing ceremony are set for Saturday.

The tank biathlon competition comprises two stages -- the singles and the relays, which begin on Tuesday.

The International Army Games, initiated by the Russian Defense Ministry, have served as an international platform for militaries to exchange experience and strengthen cooperation.

The Chinese team takes part in the tank biathlon of the International Army Games 2022 at the Alabino training ground in the Moscow region, Russia, Aug. 21, 2022. The tank biathlon's singles at the ongoing International Army Games 2022 concluded in a Moscow suburb on Sunday, with the Chinese team entering the semi-finals. The Chinese team ranked second in terms of overall performance after finishing all the singles. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

The Chinese team takes part in the tank biathlon of the International Army Games 2022 at the Alabino training ground in the Moscow region, Russia, Aug. 21, 2022. The tank biathlon's singles at the ongoing International Army Games 2022 concluded in a Moscow suburb on Sunday, with the Chinese team entering the semi-finals. The Chinese team ranked second in terms of overall performance after finishing all the singles. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)