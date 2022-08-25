Xi sends congratulatory letter to 5th Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the 5th Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation.

Noting China and African countries are a community with a shared future that go through thick and thin together, Xi said the media of both sides shoulder major responsibilities regarding enhancing mutual trust and cooperation, upholding world peace and promoting global development.

Xi said since it was founded ten years ago, the Forum has provided an important platform for Chinese and African media to facilitate dialogue and cooperation, and played an active role in promoting exchanges of civilizations and deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Africa.

Xi urged media of both sides to continue upholding the spirit of a friendly China-Africa cooperation, and work to promote people-to-people exchanges, safeguard fairness and justice and advance global development, to better tell stories about China-Africa cooperation in the new era, promulgate common values of all humanity and contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.