Xi sends condolences to Alvi over severe floods in Pakistan

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi, over the severe floods hitting the country.

The Chinese president noted that severe floods have occurred recently in Pakistan, causing heavy casualties and serious property losses.

Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, expressed deep condolences over the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, the injured and the people in the affected areas.

Xi pointed out that as all-weather strategic cooperative partners and "ironclad" friends, China and Pakistan have been sharing weal and woe for a long time, reaching out to each other and responding to major challenges such as natural disasters side by side.

After the floods struck, China has responded immediately, and will continue to provide urgently needed assistance to Pakistan and support the country in its disaster relief work, he said.

Xi also said he believes that with the joint efforts of the Pakistani government and people, those in the disaster-hit areas will surely overcome the flood and rebuild their homes as early as possible.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolence to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.