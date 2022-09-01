Xi congratulates Tuimalealiifano on reappointment as Samoa's head of state

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II on his reappointment as the Head of State of the Independent State of Samoa.

In his message, Xi pointed out that China and Samoa are comprehensive strategic partners featuring mutual respect and common development, saying that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have made great progress, which has promoted the common interests of both sides.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Samoa relations, Xi said he is willing to work with Tuimalealiifano to enhance political mutual trust between the two countries, expand friendly exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and enrich bilateral relations so as to bring benefits to the two countries and their people.