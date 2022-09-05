Vostok-2022: Joint live-fire drill kicks off

USSURISK, Russia, Sept. 3 -- As a part of the Vostok-2022 exercise, a joint live-fire drill was conducted on the afternoon of September 3, local time. The land and air forces of Chinese participating troops joined the drill at the Sergeevskyi training ground, while its naval force participated in a joint drill at related waters in the Sea of Japan.

At the Sergeevskyi training ground, the Chinese participating troops dispatched fighter jets, helicopters, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to the drill. In the air, Chinese J-10B fighter jets forming an aerial tactical group conducted precision strike on “enemy's” key target, in coordination with Russian reconnaissance aircraft and bombers; while several Z-10 and Z-19 attack helicopters from the Chinese side conducted intense fire strike on “enemy” target in low altitude flight.

On the land, a combat group of the Chinese side consisting of Type 99 main battle tanks and Type 04A infantry fight vehicles rapidly broke through the front of the “enemy” position.

At related waters in the Sea of Japan, the three Chinese participating warships, the missile destroyer Nanchang, the missile frigate Yancheng and the supply ship Dongpinghu, together with Russian warships, conducted joint drills such as navigating in various formations and destroying floating mines.

This joint drill was carried out in three stages, namely “occupying favorable position”, “conducting converged fire strike” and “offense”, with the aim to enhance the coordination among participating troops from different countries in joint operations.