China steps up efforts to increase people's scientific knowledge

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a guideline on facilitating the popularization of science to encourage innovation throughout society.

Describing the propagation of scientific knowledge as a fundamental task for promoting innovation-driven development, the document underscores the importance of giving equal importance to both the popularization of science, and scientific and technological innovation.

Released by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, the guideline sets specific targets for the popularization of science and technology.

By 2025, public services for science popularization will be significantly expanded, more researchers will play an active role in spreading scientific knowledge, the proportion of citizens with scientific literacy will exceed 15 percent, and a social climate that values science and innovation will be created, it says.

By 2035, the proportion of citizens with scientific literacy will hit 25 percent, and the popularization of science will play an important role in boosting high-quality development, it adds.

The guideline also stresses strengthening the responsibility of the whole society for increasing the public's scientific knowledge.