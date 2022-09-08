Strategic exercise Vostok-2022 wraps up in Russia

By Mei Shixiong and Xu Yizhen

USSURIYSK, Russia, Sept. 8 -- On September 7, local time, the closing ceremony of the strategic exercise Vostok-2022 was held in Russia, marking the end of the eight-day exercise.

Lieutenant-General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, chief director of the exercise and deputy defense minister of Russia, delivered a speech at the closing ceremony. He pointed out that strategic exercise Vostok-2022 has been a success with the joint efforts of all participating countries. Through this exercise, the participating countries have strengthened cooperation, enhanced friendship and consolidated unity.

After that, directors of the participating troops from China, Russia, India, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan and other countries delivered speeches respectively. The director of the Chinese side said that over the past few days, the Chinese military has had in-depth exchanges and close cooperation with all parties, and they have enhanced combat friendship and deepened mutual trust and cooperation, while testing the joint operation capabilities, accumulating practical experience.

The strategic exercise Vostok-2022 kicked off on August 31, and had involved more than 50,000 troops and over 5,000 pieces of weapons and equipment. The Chinese participating troops were composed of arms and services from the PLA Northern Theater Command, with a total of more than 2,000 personnel, more than 300 vehicles (equipment) of various models, 21 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, and 3 ships included. In the exercise, the weapons used by the Chinese side were all the main battle equipment domestically designed and made. A total of 40 members of the Chinese participating troops won the commemorative medals for the exercise.