Documents to be discussed at upcoming CPC Central Committee plenary session deliberated

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Friday held a meeting to deliberate documents to be submitted for discussion at the seventh plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

The meeting, presided over by General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping, deliberated a draft report by the 19th CPC Central Committee to the 20th CPC National Congress, a draft amendment to the CPC Constitution, and a draft work report by the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection to the 20th CPC National Congress.

Also reviewed at the meeting were a report on the implementation of an eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct by the Political Bureau of the 19th CPC Central Committee, and a report on the work of rectifying practice of pointless formalities and reducing burdens at the grassroots since the 19th CPC National Congress.