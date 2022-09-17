China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts complete extravehicular activities

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Sept. 17, 2022 shows Shenzhou-14 astronaut Liu Yang, who is inside the core module, supporting her crewmates who have successfully exited the space station lab module Wentian to conduct extravehicular activities (EVAs). (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts have completed their extravehicular activities (EVAs), the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Saturday.

At 1:35 p.m. (Beijing Time), Cai Xuzhe opened the hatch of Wentian's airlock cabin. By 3:33 p.m., both Cai and Chen Dong were outside.

The pair returned to the lab module at 5:47 p.m. after about five hours of EVAs, according to the CMSA, which has declared the mission a complete success.

During the EVAs, astronaut Liu Yang was inside the core module, supporting her crewmates.

They have completed a series of tasks, including the installation of extravehicular assistance handles and the extended pump set of the load circuits. They also verified the extravehicular rescue capability.

The EVAs have further examined the coordination capability of astronauts and the small mechanical arm, and verified the functional performance of Wentian's airlock cabin and supporting facilities for EVAs.