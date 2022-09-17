Martyrs killed in Korean War buried in Shenyang

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted by soldiers during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

SHENYANG, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea were buried Saturday in a cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The remains of the fallen soldiers returned to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Friday. It was the ninth such repatriation since 2014, following a handover agreement signed between the countries.

The burial ceremony began at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang at 10 a.m. A military band played as the ceremony started. Guards of honor carrying the caskets of the martyrs entered the cemetery escorted by Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers as the national anthem was being played.

Over 70 years ago, the CPV crossed the Yalu River and fought alongside the army of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea against the ROK army and U.S.-led UN forces, eventually winning the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in 1953.

Around 200 representatives from central and local authorities, the military, veterans of the war, family members of the CPV martyrs and students attended the ceremony.

Between 2014 and 2021, the remains of 825 CPV martyrs were brought back from the ROK and laid to rest in the cemetery.