Xi sends congratulatory letter to int'l forum on industrial, supply chains

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the International Forum on Resilient and Stable Industrial and Supply Chains.

The forum opened on the same day in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province.

In his letter, Xi noted that maintaining the resilience and stability of the global industrial and supply chains is a vital guarantee for promoting the development of the world economy and serves the common interests of people globally.

China will unswervingly ensure that the industrial and supply chains are public goods in nature, safeguard the security and stability of its industrial and supply chains, take concrete actions to deepen international cooperation on industrial and supply chains, and make sure that people of all countries share the fruits of development, Xi said.

He stressed that China is willing to work with other countries to seize the new opportunities presented by the latest scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation and build a global industrial and supply chain system that is secure, stable, smooth, efficient, open, inclusive, and mutually beneficial.

The forum is co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Transport, the Development Research Center of the State Council, and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province.