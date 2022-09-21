Chinese military slams US, Canadian warships' transit through Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, Sep. 21 -- The US navy destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) and Canadian navy frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH-331) sailed through the Taiwan Strait on September 20 and hyped it up publicly. Army Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese PLA, denounced such provocative move in a written statement released on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, the PLA Eastern Theater Command had organized its air and naval forces to track and monitor the US and Canadian warships in the whole course.

The spokesperson also stressed in the statement that the troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command are on high alert at all times to resolutely counter any threat and provocation, and safeguard China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.