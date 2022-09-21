China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand launch 121st joint Mekong River patrol

A Chinese law enforcement vessel sets sail. (Photo by Yunnan Provincial Public Security Department)

By Wang Yan

KUNMING, Sept.21 -- The 121st joint patrol and law enforcement operation on the Mekong River by China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand was officially launched on September 20.

Six law enforcement vessels and more than 100 personnel from the law enforcement authorities of the four countries are scheduled to carry out joint patrol and law enforcement activities in waters of the cross-border Lancang River (Mekong River).

The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping. China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand have been conducting joint patrols on the river since December 2011.

During the four-day operation, Laos will award the courage or friendship medals of the Lao People's Armed Forces to 37 Chinese groups or individuals who have made outstanding contributions to China-Laos-Myanmar-Thailand Mekong River joint patrol and law enforcement activities as well as the China-Laos law enforcement cooperation.