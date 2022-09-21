Xi sends congratulatory letter to commemorative event for Int'l Day of Peace 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the commemorative event held here on Wednesday for the International Day of Peace 2022, which falls on Sept. 21.

In his letter, Xi noted that at present, the international security situation is undergoing profound and complex changes, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation.

"At this important historical juncture, I put forward the Global Security Initiative, call on all countries to uphold the common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and take seriously the legitimate security concerns of all countries," Xi said.

China also advocates that all countries should resolve differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation, shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding peace, follow the path of peaceful development, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

This year's commemorative event, themed "Acting on the Global Security Initiative to Maintain World Peace and Stability," is in line with the spirit of the UN Charter in maintaining international peace and security. It is hoped that the event will gather the wisdom and strength of all parties and make positive contributions to maintaining world peace and stability, Xi said.