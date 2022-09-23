25th Chinese peacekeeping force to DRC returns home

CHENGDU, Sept. 23 -- On September 22, 109 members of the second echelon of the 25th Chinese peacekeeping force to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) arrived at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport by chartered plane. So far, all the members of the 25th Chinese peacekeeping force to the DRC have returned home.

The DRC peacekeeping mission area features volatile security situation, rampant diseases and harsh natural environment. The 25th Chinese peacekeeping force, consisting of a total of 218 members, included a 175-member engineering detachment and a 43-member medical detachment, and had gone to the mission area in two batches in September and October 2021.

During the one-year mission period, they have completed all tasks with excellence. The engineering company has organized 48 times of engineering surveys and completed 36 engineering support tasks of varied types; the level-II hospital has received a total of 521 patients and performed 34 operations. Both of them have won high acclaim from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the local people. All the 218 peacekeepers were awarded the UN Peace Medals of Honor .

A peacekeeper assigned to the 25th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to the DRC helps a local worker with his wound.