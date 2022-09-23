Chinese defense ministry-aided military supplies handed over to Combodia

On September 20, 2022, representatives from the Chinese and Cambodian defense ministries sign on the certificates to transfer Chinese-aided supplies to the Cambodian side at a handover ceremony held in Kampong Chhnang Province, Cambodia.

BEIJING, Sept. 23 -- A ceremony marking the handover of supplies provided by China's Ministry of National Defense to its Cambodian counterpart was held at the Phnom Chumreay International Military Police Training Centre in Kampong Chhnang Province, Cambodia on the morning of September 20, 2022. Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense General Tea Banh attended the event and delivered speeches.

At the ceremony, Senior Colonel Tang Hao, defense attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, and General Sao Sokha, deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and commander of the Gendarmerie, signed the handover certificate on behalf of the Chinese and Cambodian defense ministries respectively.

General Tea Banh said that the Cambodian government and people are grateful for China's sincere assistance. Cambodia firmly upholds the one-China principle and is actively committed to the building of a community with a shared future for China and Cambodia.

Cambodia is willing to work with the Chinese side to deepen practical cooperation in the areas of economic and social development and safeguarding regional peace and stability, so as to jointly maintain and continuously deepen the "ironclad friendship" between the two countries, General Tea Banh stated in his speech at the ceremony.