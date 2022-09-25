Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses United Nations General Assembly

Next Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday.

Wang Yi said that this is an era full of challenges. The world has entered a new period of turbulence and change. This is also a time of hope. World multi-polarization, economic globalization, social informatization, and cultural diversification are developing in depth, and countries are increasingly connected and interdependent. The theme of the times for peace and development has not changed, and people of all countries have a stronger desire for progress and cooperation.

For how to respond to the requirements of the times, grasp the historical trend, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind, Wang Yi said that China has the following six firm and clear propositions：

1. Be peaceful, not conflict. We must persist in resolving differences through peaceful means and resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation.

2. To develop, end poverty. We must insist on putting development at the center of the international agenda, let more development achievements to benefit every country and every individual.

3. Be open, not closed. We must advocate openness and inclusiveness, uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, and promote the building of an open world economy.

4. Be cooperative, not confrontational. It is necessary to replace conflict with dialogue, coercion with negotiation, choose win-win results, jointly resist group politics, and oppose camp confrontation.

5. Unity, not division. We should abandon ideological lines and unite to promote the world peace and development.

6. Be fair, not bully. We must actively advocate and practice genuine multilateralism, promote equality of rights, rules, and opportunities for all countries, and build a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect and win-win cooperation.