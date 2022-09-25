All delegates to 20th CPC National Congress elected

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2,296 delegates were elected to attend the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), an official statement said Sunday.

Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the delegates were elected in accordance with the Party Constitution, the CPC Central Committee's requirements, adopting methods required by the CPC Central Committee, the statement said.

The process upheld the Party's nature and purpose, adhered to and enhanced the Party's overall leadership, and fully embodied intraparty democracy, it added.

The delegates are composed of outstanding CPC members who are highly-qualified ideologically and politically, have good work styles and high moral standards, are competent in discussing state affairs, and have made remarkable achievements in their work, the statement said.

The spectrum of the delegates is broadly representative, meeting the requirements set by the CPC Central Committee on proportions of delegates from various sectors and backgrounds, said the statement.

Among the delegates are Party members both in leadership positions and working on the frontline, a considerable number of female Party members and those from ethnic minority groups, as well as those from various sectors including the economy, science and technology, national defense, judicial, procuratorial and public security sectors, education, publicity, culture, health care, sports and social administration, it said.

The eligibility of these delegates will be verified by a special review committee before they attend the upcoming congress.