Parade by disciplined services hails national day in HK

Hong Kong's Disciplined Services practice Chinese-style foot drill on Saturday during a grand parade in the special administrative region. The parade, organized by the Security Bureau of the SAR government, was held to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. [Photo by Edmond Tang/China Daily]

The Security Bureau led the disciplined services, auxiliary services and nine youth groups to hold the "Together We Prosper" grand parade in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said that colleagues from the disciplined services are at the forefront of maintaining law and order.

"They protect the lives and property of Hong Kong citizens with selfless dedication and work tirelessly to prevent and suppress acts endangering national security," he said.

He also praised the disciplined services and auxiliary services for their commitment to epidemic prevention work, and pointed out that they are the most steadfast of Hong Kong's anti-epidemic workers.