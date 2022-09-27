Authorities give more details on election of delegates to 20th CPC National Congress

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Authorities provided more details on the election of delegates to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) after it was announced on Sunday that all 2,296 delegates had been elected.

The electoral work, running from November 2021 through July 2022, has successfully concluded, said an official of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, adding that all the delegates are outstanding CPC members.

The delegates are broadly representative. A total of 771 delegates, or 33.6 percent of the total, are from the frontline. Among them, 192 are workers or migrant workers, 85 are farmers, and 266 are professionals and technicians.

The number of female delegates reached 619, or 27 percent of the total, an increase of 2.8 percentage points compared with the 19th CPC National Congress five years ago, the official said.

There are 264 ethnic minority delegates, who are from 40 ethnic minority groups.

The delegates come from various sectors of society, various administrative levels, and various institutions including Party and government departments, enterprises, public institutions and people's organizations.

The average age of the delegates is 52.2, and about 59.7 percent of them are under 55.

About 95.4 percent of them have a diploma from junior college or above. More than half of the delegates own a master's degree.

The official said 2,224 delegates, or 96.9 percent of the total, joined the CPC after the reform and opening-up started in 1978.

Strict procedures were observed throughout the electoral process, from the nomination and candidate selection to the organizational review and election.

All grassroots Party organizations were mobilized, with an average participation rate of 99.5 percent of Party members.

Various measures, including the establishment of tip-off platforms and the mobilization of supervision taskforces, were adopted to ensure a clean election, the official said.