An air show at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, September 28, 2021. /CFP

The 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition will be held from November 8 to 13 in Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, officials said at a press conference about the event on Tuesday.

To be held both online and offline, the exhibition will use augmented reality and virtual reality technology to give visitors an immersive experience.