China, Arab countries hold webinar on military higher learning cooperation

The China-Arab Sates seminar on military higher learning institutions is held via video link at the PLA National Defense University (NDU) on the evening of September 28, 2022. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Fu Yu)

The China-Arab Sates seminar on military higher learning institutions was held via video link at the National Defense University (NDU) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Wednesday evening. The theme of the seminar is "Strengthening higher military education cooperation and promoting the construction of a China-Arab community with a shared future". Leaders of military higher learning institutions from 16 Arab countries attended the event.

At the seminar, the Chinese side said that the initiative to build a China-Arab community with a shared future proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping has pointed out the direction for the development of China-Arab relations in the new era. Facing the current complex and sensitive international landscape, China and Arab countries should join hands to implement the Global Security Initiative and make positive contributions to maintaining world peace and stability. Higher military education is an important part of China-Arab military cooperation. The two sides should promote exchanges and cooperation between military academies, explore new ideas and new measures for the cultivation of military talents, and promote the continuous development of China-Arab military relations, said the participants to the seminar from the Chinese side.

Representatives of Arab countries said that China is a trustworthy friend and good partner. Over the years, Arab countries and China have conducted in-depth cooperation in the field of military education, and the Arab side thanks China for its support and assistance in the training of military personnel. The Arab side looks forward to further strengthening cooperation with the Chinese side and making new contributions to the building of an Arab-China community with a shared future.