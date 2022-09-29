Chinese, Vietnamese naval leaders hold video meeting

BEIJING, Sept. 29 -- Political Commissar of Chinese PLA Navy Admiral Yuan Huazhi had a video meeting with Political Commissar of Vietnamese Navy Nguyen Van Bong on September 26. The two sides exchanged views on naval exchanges and cooperation, according to Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference in Beijing on September 29.

"China and Vietnam are socialist neighbors with adjoining mountains and rivers. Under the guidance of the General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the mil-to-mil relations between the two countries have developed in a solid and steady way and achieved bountiful fruits," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also stated that in the future, the two sides will keep in close touch, improve mechanism building, intensify communication at all levels, and advance practical cooperation to jointly preserve regional security and stability.