Military countermeasures never stop as attempts to seek secession by force continue: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 29 -- The PLA's military countermeasures will not stop, as long as the DPP authorities and the "Taiwan independence" separatists continue to seek so-called independence by military means, said a Chinese defense spokesperson at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), made the remarks when asked to comment on a report released by Taiwan's defense authority and the defense budget for the year 2023 of the island.

"Relevant report has deliberately exaggerated the so-called mainland's military threat to Taiwan, confused the right and wrong, and intensified the tension and confrontation across the Taiwan Strait, which are extremely irresponsible," said the spokesperson, adding that "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and their activities have always been the biggest obstacle to the reunification of the country and a serious hidden danger to national rejuvenation.

"The PLA's military exercises in the waters and airspace near China’s Taiwan Island are a legitimate and necessary response to the continuous provocations of the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, and a just move to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity. No one has the right to make irresponsible remarks," he said.

Snr. Col. Tan stressed that, the DPP authorities have distorted and denied the 1992 Consensus, colluded with external forces and made continual provocations to seek "Taiwan independence", which is the root cause of current tension and turmoil across the Taiwan Strait. There will be no peace across the Taiwan Strait unless the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces are eradicated.

"The Chinese PLA is unwavering in its determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," said the spokesperson, adding that as long as the DPP authorities and the "Taiwan independence" separatists continue to seek so-called independence by military means, the PLA's military countermeasures will surely not stop.