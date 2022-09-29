Ninth International Army Cadets Week held via video link

BEIJING, Sept. 29 -- The Chinese PLA Army Engineering University held the Ninth International Army Cadets Week (IACW) in Nanjing via video link from September 28 to 29, according to Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

It is learnt that the participating officer cadets were from 34 military academies of 23 foreign countries including Singapore, ROK, France, Romania, Egypt and Brazil. Under the theme of “Capability and Quality of Military Personnel in the New Era”, this year’s IACW focused on issues including the core competence of military personnel, the command and control in multi-national military operations, and the reporting procedures in military operations.

"The event serves as a platform for Chinese and foreign officer cadets to communicate and learn from each other, to share useful experience in military education, and to jointly improve the quality of military academies and talent cultivation," said Tan.