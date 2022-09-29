Chinese military participates in world military medical exchanges: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept.29 -- In early September, the Chinese military sent a military medical delegation to attend the 44th World Congress on Military Medicine in Brussels, Belgium, according to Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), at a regular press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

The spokesperson said that during the meeting, the Chinese delegation had discussions and exchanges with the International Committee of Military Medical (ICMM), listened to work reports of the six regional working groups (RWG) of the ICMM, including Pan Asia Pacific RWG and Pan European RWG, as well as reports from five technical commissions (TCs) including TC for administration and logistics, and TC for pharmacy. They reviewed suggestions on management rules and regulations as well as future work plan.

The spokesperson mentioned that an expert from the PLA Academy of Military Sciences was unanimously elected as the chairman of the Commission on Administration and Medico-Military Logistics of the ICCM; and two experts made reports on-site on topics of anti-infection and phage therapy on the battlefield, front-line combat wound treatment, etc.

"Medicine knows no borders, and doctors share a benevolent heart. The Chinese military will continue to play an active role in regional and world military medical exchanges, join hands with all parties to address global public health challenges, and further promote the building of a community of health for mankind," the spokesperson added.