Disengagement of Chinese, Indian troops in Jianan Daban conducive to peace in border areas: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 29 -- The disengagement of Chinese and Indian troops in the area of Jianan Daban is conducive to promoting peace and tranquility in the border areas, said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

The spokesperson made such remarks when being asked to comment on what some analysts have said that the disengagement is conducive to easing up the tension between the two countries. According to Tan, in line with the consensus reached in the 16th Round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting, the front-line troops of the two militaries in the area of Jianan Daban recently staged disengagement simultaneously in a planned manner.

"This is a result achieved by the two sides in resolving relevant border issues through diplomatic and military consultations and negotiations at all levels, which is conducive to promoting peace and tranquility in the border area," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also expressed that China hopes both sides will continue to work together in the same direction, bearing in mind the overall interests of bilateral relations between the two countries and two militaries, strictly abide by the agreements and consensus reached between the two countries, maintain communication and dialogue, effectively manage differences, and jointly safeguard the security and stability in border areas.