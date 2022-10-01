Flag-raising ceremonies held across China to celebrate National Day

A flag-raising ceremony is held to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Yongxing Island of Sansha City, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo by Li Yangbao/Xinhua)
A flag-raising ceremony is held to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)
A flag-raising ceremony is held to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Chogo)
People attend a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at a settlement site in Tianchishan Village of Detuo Township, Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)
People gather at a square to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)