Chinese peacekeepers to South Sudan (Juba) awarded UN Peace Medals

UN Secretary-General's Special Representative and Head of UNMISS Nicholas Haysom awards the UN Peace Medals of Honor to all the Chinese peacekeepers to South Sudan (Juba) at the UNMISS Super Camp on September 30. (Photo by Sun Xuesong)

JUBA, Oct. 8 -- Recently, the eighth Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) held a medal-conferring ceremony at the Super Camp of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). All the 700 Chinese peacekeepers were awarded the UN Peace Medals of Honor.

At the ceremony, Special Representative of UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom, accompanied by Ding Hong, commander of the Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion, inspected the Chinese guard of honor. Later, Haysom, together with other guests and representatives including Ma Qiang, China’s ambassador to South Sudan, and Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian, UNMISS Force Commander, wore medals for the peacekeepers one by one.

It is learned that since the 8th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) was deployed to the mission area in December last year, it has completed 208 authorized tasks such as patrols and armed guards, and dispatched more than 3,200 troops. Besides, it has also carried out activities like humanitarian assistance and rights and interests protection of women and children. Up to now, it has donated more than 4,000 pieces (sets) of cultural, sports and daily necessities, and rescued more than 380 civilians, which has been highly praised by the local people in South Sudan.