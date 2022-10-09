Praise awarded to 12th Chinese peacekeepers to South Sudan (Wau)

By Liu Junyi and Zhang Yiwei

WAU, South Sudan, Oct. 9 -- Recently, the 12th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan (Wau) completed engineering tasks including the construction of security and defense facilities at Aweil Base and returned to the main camp in Wau, South Sudan.

Aweil, the capital of the Northern Bahr el Ghazal in South Sudan, has seen an increasingly tense security situation since the rainy season began, accompanied by frequent tribal conflicts. In order to reinforce the security and defense facilities at the Aweil base, the Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent, at the request of the Aweil base of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan(UNMISS), set up a special construction detachment for engineering missions in Aweil to carry out diversified engineering construction tasks.

Over the past three months, the Chinese peacekeepers have overcome the difficulties of bad environment, seriously damaged roads, and high-intensity operations, and successfully completed the construction of the airport emergency parking apron and the leveling and maintenance of roads around the base. They have used various kinds of engineering machinery and vehicles to transport more than 6,000 cubic meters of earth and stone, set up multi-layer razor barbed wire mesh, and planted 400 pole piles.

In addition, the contingent also assisted foreign military units in renovating the base's security and defense facilities and delivered two material donations and condolences to local schools.

Ataklti Hailu, head of the UNMISS Aweil Base, said: "The Chinese peacekeeping engineers successfully completed many tasks in a short time. We would like to applaud their professional skills and work efficiency. We have also established precious friendship with them through diversified cooperation, with happy memories in mind forever.