English version of "Understanding Xi Jinping's Educational Philosophy" published

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The English edition of "Understanding Xi Jinping's Educational Philosophy" has recently been jointly published by the Foreign Language Teaching and Research Press and the Higher Education Press.

The Chinese version, which was published in July 2020, provides a comprehensive and in-depth interpretation of the educational philosophy of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. It consists of an introduction and nine chapters.

The book was translated by Beijing Foreign Studies University under the auspices of the Ministry of Education. It aims to communicate Xi's new thoughts and ideas on education to international readers and keep the international community abreast of the latest developments in China's educational sector.